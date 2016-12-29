DRUG BUST: See what streets had houses hiding drugs on Coast

A NUMBER of drug charges have been made on the Fraser Coast in the week leading up to Christmas.

Marijuana plants, seedlings, utensils and bags of marijuana were seized from a Varrelly Rd, Glenwood property on December 21.

A 34-year-old Glenwood man was charged as a result and will appear in Maryborough Magistrates Court on January 24.

A number of drugs and utensils were found at an Oleander Avenue address on December 22.

At about 8.50pm, police were called to the home for a disturbance matter and noticed the drugs upon entry.

Police questioned a 37-year-old Hervey Bay man about what they saw, and then arrested and charged him.

He will appear in the Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on January 12.

A 32-year-old Maryborough man will also face court next month for drug-related charges, after police from the Tactical Crime Squad uncovered a quantity of marijuana at a Walker St, Maryborough address.

Police were conducting patrols on Walker St at about 12.20am when they spotted the man, and allegedly located a small amount of marijuana in his pockets. This prompted a search of his house.

He is due to appear in the Maryborough Magistrates Court on January 24.

Marijuana plants and drug utensils have also recently been located at a Urraween Rd address.

On December 23 at about 6.35am, police entered a house to conduct a search.

A 27-year-old Hervey Bay man was charged with various drug offences as a result and is due to appear in the Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on January 19.