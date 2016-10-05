Temps crash four degrees below average on chilly morning

COLD MORNING: Fraser Coast shivered through a morning four degrees below average on Wednesday.

IF YOU needed a few extra layers than usual this morning you are not alone.

A high centred over north west New South Wales is to blame for the cool morning, which saw temperatures crash below double digits.

Temperatures reached as low as 8.6 degrees in Maryborough, Hervey Bay reached 9.2 degrees and our regional neighbours Gympie and Kingaroy reached 6.3 and 4.7 degrees respectively.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Mark Trenorden said the high pushed cool, dry south-westerlies through Queensland to the coast.

Mr Trenorden said it would continue through the next few days but Wednesday morning was set to be the coolest morning this week.

The days are forecast to be much warmer however as temperatures soar up to eight degrees above average by Sunday.

Mr Trenorden said the Fraser Coast should expect fine and sunny days for the next six to seven days, with the temperature forecast to reach highs of 29 degrees in Hevrey Bay and 34 degrees in Maryborough next Tuesday.