Dry and hot summer predicted for Fraser Coast

This map shows the rainfall for November through to January on the Fraser Coast.

WE can expect a drier and hotter than average summer on the Fraser Coast.

The Bureau of Meteorology's long term forecast has revealed less rain than average and temperatures well into the 30s during the months of November through to January.

Senior weather forecaster Brett Harrison said the average rainfall during these summer months was 378mm for Maryborough and 357mm for Hervey Bay.

But this summer we won't be getting as much rain as normal.

We can also expect warmer than average temperatures.

The averages for Maryborough during these months is 31 degrees and 30 degrees for Hervey Bay.

With higher temps we can also expect more humidity than normal.

Mr Harrison said while cyclones were more common in the northern tropics of Queensland, we can't rule out a cyclone off the Fraser Coast.

The weather system is neutral but learning more towards the La Nina side, Mr Harrison said.

However it won't be your typical La Nina which is generally wetter than average conditions.