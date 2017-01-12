Duck family waddle into shopping centre to cool off

A MOTHER duck and her ducklings escaped the heat and cooled off at the shops.

The mother and her little family waddled into Pialba Place on Wednesday, but they were just window shopping.

They checked out the bottle shop and also Can Do Books but decided the crowds were too much and ducked off back home to get their feathers wet.

They kept away from Sommerfields' Butchers and also Mums Charcoal Chicken.

Their appearance was caught on camera in CCTV footage at the popular shopping centre as they waddled through for a look.

