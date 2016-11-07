Dundathu fire under control as crews 'mop up' site

UPDATE 9:25AM: EMERGENCY services have brought Dundathu fire under control, with 2 crews currently on 'mop-up and patrol'.

Inspector Conrad Sawczynsky, Area Director for Maryborough said crews worked until midnight to contain the fire.

No properties were lost during the incident.

"17 crews worked with locals to bring the fire under control, and we must commend the locals for their assistance," Insp. Sawczynsky said.

"The fire was blacked out approximately 20m deep, with only scrubland burnt."

Insp. Sawczynsky said approximately 200ha was burned during the incident.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

EARLIER: EMERGENCY crews are advising Dundathu residents to take caution after a fire broke out between Dundathu Rd and Prawle Rd early yesterday morning.

Firefighters responded to the call at 11.19am on Sunday morning, which eventually required the assistance of 10 rural volunteer crews, three urban crews and two fire and two rescue helicopters to help combat the blaze.

The blaze spread quickly in a north-easterly direction and was exacerbated due to strong winds and reduced himidity.

Maryborough group officer for Rural Firies Robert Haigh said while the area was now secured, the fire was uncontained due to the worsening weather conditions.

"We anticipate having crews working on the fire tonight and continuing into tomorrow," he said on Sunday.

Mr Haigh said the cause of the fire had not yet been determined.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services previously advised residents in the area to enact their bushfire plan or leave if they had none.

Up to 7 properties in the area were under threat but have since been protected with a grated break.

Mr Haigh said a watch and act message had been sent out earlier Sunday, but had since been rescinded.

But he still cautioned residents to be aware of fire situations.

"The only thing I would say is people need to be very aware of the fire situations through the Fraser Coast. With very high fire danger crews are being stretched," Mr Haigh said.

The Dundathu fire caused a significant smoke haze that led to visibility problems on the roads and could have had potential health impacts on locals. The column of smoke could be seen as far as Hervey Bay.

Across the Wide Bay region, the fire danger rating is expected to remain 'very high' until Wednesday.