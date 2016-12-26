Dundowran athlete Bull to represent Queensland

HEADLINER: Carla Bull, Hervey Bay Surf Life Saving Club's first medal winner at the Aussies. Carla, then 13, won silver in the U14 girls beach sprint.

A NEW development team aimed to blood younger athletes will feature a familiar face to Fraser Coast surf life saving athletes.

Dundowran's Carla Bull will take her place in the first Queensland Youth Development Team, made up of five of the state's best under-15 competitors.

Queensland will take on the best from South Australia, Victoria and Tasmania at Alexandra Headlands on January 19-20.

The former Hervey Bay Surf Life Saving Club member will compete in the beach events, which includes sprints and flags.

Bull made headlines earlier this year after she became the first Hervey Bay SLSC member to win a medal at The Aussies.

While The Aussies are the highest level of competition at which she can compete until under-17s, Bull tells the Chronicle she dreams of representing her country at the World Life Saving Championships in 2018.

Bull, who has since joined Alexandra Headlands SLSC to further her development, previously represented Queensland Country.

She is still based at Dundowran, and is trained by her dad David and renowned level five athletics coach Rick MacDonald.