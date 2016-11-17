Duo go on 10 day crime spree across south-east Queensland

"ACTING like outlaws" during a 10-day crime spree across south-east Queensland will mean two 22-year-old men won't be out of prison until September, 2017.

Blake Andrew Lowe and Wade Stanley Knox appeared together in Hervey Bay District Court, facing a long list of charges including armed robbery in company with actual violence, stealing and fraud; all within a week and a half.

The court heard that in November 2015, the two then 21 year olds committed serious crimes from Ipswich to Kingaroy, which started with the bashing and robbing of a man on a train.

Six days later, the pair entered a Subway restaurant in Eagleby just after 2pm, where one held a 15cm knife towards a female employee while the other demanded cash, the duo left with $200.

Less than 48 hours later, a girl who had allowed the defendants to stay at her house, woke up to find her electronics, personal items and car had all been stolen.

Lowe and Knox then used the stolen car to rob a man in Kingaroy and drove away from two petrol stations without paying.

Crown Prosecutor Amanda Robinson highlighted the pair's interstate criminal histories including property damage, robbery and violent crimes.

"Although youthful, both have concerning criminal histories," Ms Robinson said.

"Mr Lowe's are the most concerning; his prospects of rehabilitation are diminished."

Defence Barrister Paul Rutledge, representing Lowe, said his client had been using illicit drugs such as ice since the age of 14, and completed his schooling while in juvenile detention.

Defence Barrister Stephen Courtney, representing Knox, said his client also used ice, and although he had a long criminal history, his pre-sentence custody for this matter was the first time he had "actually been in jail".

When handing down his sentence, Justice John Robertson said the pair had "behaved like outlaws" while committing the serious and violent crimes from Ipswich to Kingaroy.

"Now that you are adults...the law expects you to take responsibility for your actions," Justice Robertson said.

The judge took into account the 370 days they had both spent in pre-sentence custody.

The pair received a head sentence of five years, with a parole eligibility date set for September 13, 2017.