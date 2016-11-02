'Dysfunctional' relationship between mayor, CEO in report

Relationship between CEO and Mayor 'dysfunctional'



THE relationship between the CEO Lisa Desmond and mayor Chris Loft was the "single biggest issue the council continues to face," according to the findings in the advisor's report.



Part of the issue related to the lack of communication between the pair, with the report noting no one-on-one meetings between the two taking place, with only a meeting between the executive team, CEO, mayor and deputy mayor taking place each Monday.



"There appears to be no evidence of a functioning relationship between the parties, with the mayor not providing strategic direction or leadership to the Chief Executive Officer," the report said.

"It is understood that before the appointment of the Advisor in July 2016, the Mayor and the Chief Executive Officer had not had a one on one meeting, despite the local government election being held some four months prior."



A proposed solution outlined by the advisor involved someone with relevant experience mentoring or coaching the parties.



"If the current situation continues then in my opinion it will start to impact on the day to day operations of Council due to the ongoing strain it will place on staff, particularly those in senior positions," the report continued.