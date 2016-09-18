Early return a test for Fraser Coast's cricketers

THE DUST has barely settled on the winter sport season but Fraser Coast's cricketers have already hit the pitch for their first game.

The four-team A-grade competition returned to Maryborough Cricket Club on Saturday as they faced a two-day format for the first time in several years.

The reactions, and the teams' - Past Grammars, Australs, Brothers Shamrocks and Bushrangers - ability to adapt were varied.

Australs' batsmen took to the format like a duck to water as they toyed with the defending premier's bowlers.

Past Grammars bowled and fielded well but couldn't break Australs' batsmen's defences.

Inspired spells helped Brothers Shamrocks' bowlers rip through Bushrangers' batting order before Hervey Bay's sole A-grade club returned the favour with interest.

Brothers' Dale Shonhan said it was a challenge for his side to adapt to the longer format, but his side's lower order had the opportunity to regain the lead - and, more importantly, first innings points - next week.

"It's the first time we've played two-day cricket in a few years so it's certainly been a bit of a challenge," Shonhan told the Chronicle.

"We bowled well and I think the key will be that we've got wickets in hand, we've got guys that can hang on to a bat and second innings so we'll just see how we go."