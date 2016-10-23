Ebony to represent the nation at New Zealand Oztag Cup

OZTAG: Every time Ebony Gerchow goes for a run in Oztag, mum Carlie Gerchow can't help but have her 'proud parent' moment.

She'll be doing plenty more of it, as 15-year-old Ebony prepares to head off to New Zealand for the Oceania Cup in December, an international Oztag competition to be held for players from across the nation.

It comes after her stint in the October Junior National Titles in Coffs Harbour, with the Springfield Spartans placing in the quarter finals.

The Spartans won 10-all against the Sydney Warriors, but lost 5-4 to the Stingrays and were wedged out by the Western Tigers before the semi-finals.

Ebony, who scorted 13 tries over the course of 5 games, scored the most out of the whole team.

She said it was a great carnival, considering the Spartans were a brand new team that had never played together until then.

"We played well, especially for a team that has never played together before,” Ebony said.

"NSW Oztag is much more established, and it was an impressive win for the girls considering the NSW teams had 400 kids to try out for 1 team.

"Hervey Bay could only send one aged division, and look how well they did.”

Having played Oztag for almost 4 years, Ebony's dedication to the sport has seen her launch into junior and senior state cups over the past few years, including a run with the senior state cup team in March 2016.

She was named the under-15 girls' MVP at the first All Schools tournament earlier in August, after being chosen from more than 220 high school students from across the region.

And Carlie, who has two other children playing Oztag at a similar level, has always been there to support her.

"Every holiday has been an Oztag holiday; that's how it's been for years,” she said.

"Nationals is a big step up from what they play in Queensland...(and) we're very lucky that Ebony has participated in every one of them.

With the Oceania Cup due to be held over December, teams from across Queensland and New Zealand are gearing up for the competition, with both the junior and senior teams already announced.

Carlie, who has already seen Ebony's passion for great sport, looks forward to what is next with Ebony's budding career.

"I hope she can take it further, and you just hope as a parent they get through all these things,” she said.

"I'd like to see my daughter Jasmine take the nationals team next.”

The Oceania Cup will be held in Auckland from December 1-5.