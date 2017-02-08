Ed Sheeran: Fraser Coast icon favourite part of Aus

International music star Ed Sheeran says Fraser Island is his favourite part of Australia.

INTERNATIONAL music star Ed Sheeran says Fraser Island is his favourite part of Australia.

According to the Herald Sun, during a recent interview in Melbourne, Sheeran said he spent time on the island during a six month holiday in Australia with his girlfriend Cherry Seaborn.

TOP FRASER COAST STORIES:

The councillors who voted to sack the Fraser Coast CEO

Deputy mayor: Why I voted for the CEO's dismissal

Most venomous fish in world found near shore

Fraser Coast businesses struggle due to roadworks

"We rented a car and drove up the East Coast of Australia," Sheeran told News Corp.

"We went to Fraser Island, that was probably my favourite part.

"We were staying with this dude who lived on his own and he took us fishing every day, then we cooked the fish we caught."

The UK superstar is expected to tour Australia again in 2018.