34°
News

EHP bites back at criticism surrounding dingo management

Eliza Wheeler
| 10th Jan 2017 6:48 PM
Dingoes on the eastern beach of Fraser Island. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle
Dingoes on the eastern beach of Fraser Island. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle Alistair Brightman FRA090411ding

Related Items

Show More

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE State Government has responded to criticism surrounding dingo management on Fraser Island.

Responding to a new report published by CSIRO highlighting concerns about the effects of "problem" dingo culling on the island, the Department of Environment and Heritage Protection (EHP) says the safety of people is its top priority.

According to the report, the culling since 2001 has had "a substantial destabilising effect on dingo social structures; heightened stress, elevated breeding rates and fatal dispersal of poorly socialised juveniles into neighbouring pack territories."

In response to the findings, EHP said humans interfering with dingo feeding habits also changed the animal's behaviour.

Dingoes on the eastern beach of Fraser Island.Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle
Dingoes on the eastern beach of Fraser Island.Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle Alistair Brightman FRA090411ding

"Feeding dingoes leads to changes in their behaviour, making them bolder and more aggressive towards people, which in turn puts human safety at risk. This pattern is seen in predatory wildlife all over the world. Bears and wolves in the United States are good examples," an EHP spokeswoman said.

"Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service (QPWS) aims to balance keeping a sustainable dingo population on Fraser Island while protecting people's safety.

"Ultimately the safety of people has to be our number one priority. If a dingo is deemed to pose an immediate and unacceptable risk to human safety, it is considered for management action."

When asked if the EHP was planning to take into consideration the CSIRO paper, and improve dingo management, the spokeswoman said the management strategy had been reviewed several times, with the last review happening in June 2012.

A dingo on the beach at Fraser Island.
A dingo on the beach at Fraser Island. Contributed

"The review objectively assessed and evaluated the Fraser Island Dingo Management Strategy and provided recommendations to improve the strategy in relation to managing risk and visitor safety and maintaining a sustainable wild dingo population on Fraser Island," she said.

The department also responded to recent criticism about the lack of cohesion between EHP and the Department of National Parks, Sporting and Racing (NPSR).

"The two Queensland Government departments work closely on the issue," she said.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  criticism dingoes ehp fraser island wildlife

Savannah Ritter to represent Queensland in softball

Savannah Ritter to represent Queensland in softball

"I didn't really (expect selection), because I come from a regional area,” Savannah Ritter said.

After learning to walk again, Jesse's a pageant finalist

17-year-old Hervey Bay girl Jesse Heldens is a national finalist of the Miss Galaxy 2017 competition.

She's a Miss Galaxy Australia national finalist.

OPINION: Is online grocery shopping convenient or lazy?

Is online grocery shopping convenient or lazy?

LOCAL HERO: The witty pirate who raises money for local kids

Fraser Coast's 'Character Man' in the form of Pirate Pete, poses for a photo with young Aria Brown.

Pirate Pete has become an iconic part of the Esplanade.

Local Partners

After learning to walk again, Jesse's a pageant finalist

Just over a year ago, Hervey Bay girl Jesse Heldens struggled to walk after undergoing major knee surgery.

LOCAL HERO: The witty pirate who raises money for local kids

Fraser Coast's 'Character Man' in the form of Pirate Pete, poses for a photo with young Aria Brown.

Pirate Pete has become an iconic part of the Esplanade.

What's on: 11 gigs coming up at the Brolga

Xavier Rudd will be performing a benefit concert at the Brolga Theatre on January 21.

There's a gig for everyone with lots happening in coming months.

Why platinum selling Xavier Rudd won't charge to play M'boro

Australian singer songwriter Xavier Rudd at Bluesfest 2015

All funds raised at the show will go towards community support.

Donate unused items to help fight against breast cancer

The Mini-Field of Women is a tribute to all those affected by breast cancer in the community.

Hervey Bay man will host garage sale for Breast Cancer Association.

Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds' causes of death confirmed

Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds' causes of death confirmed

DEBBIE Reynolds and Carrie Fisher's official cause of death has been confirmed by the Los Angeles County Coroner's Office.

Kim Kardashian will have to watch video of alleged robbers

16 people have been arrested in connection with the robbery

MOVIE REVIEW: The Edge of Seventeen

Hailee Steinfeld and Haley Lu Richardson in a scene from the movie The Edge of Seventeen.

COMING-of-age comedy perfectly captures the teenage struggle.

Viola Davis: Meryl Streep warned me about her speech

Streep warned Viola Davis about her Golden Globes speech

J.J. Abrams: Carrie Fisher tribute was 'beautiful'

J.J. Abrams gushed about the late Carrie Fisher

Ed Sheeran will appear on Carpool Karaoke

Ed Sheeran will appear on James Corden's Carpool Karaoke in 2017

‘WHINY, OVERPAID’: Meryl Streep suffers ferocious backlash

Meryl Streep accepts the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017.

MERYL Streep’s anti-Trump speech met with incredulous fury.

WATER VIEWS

24 Mant Street, Point Vernon 4655

House 3 2 3 Auction in...

Situated in a quiet and very desirable location, overlooking beautiful Gataker's Bay Reserve including water views. Three bedrooms two bathrooms and separate...

FOR THE PRICE ORIENTED BUYER

162 Torquay Road, Scarness 4655

House 3 1 1 $258,000

3 x bedrooms Single garage Side access to workshop/shed 619m2 block 2 Streets from beach

Owners committed to sell

11 Carolyn Street, Dundowran Beach 4655

House 4 1 4 $360,000

What a find this home is. It provides a lifestyle designed to offer the very best in coastal living. This is a contemporary low set house on an 800m2 block close...

OWNER LOOKING FOR OFFERS

10 Lady Nelson Drive, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

MUST BE SOLD andbull; 4 BEDROOMS + 2 BATHROOMS andbull; 2 LOUNGING AREAS, andbull; A 7.5 X 7.5 DOUBLE L.U.G andbull; SOLAR PANELS (1.5KW SYSTEM) andbull; COVERED...

CAN YOU PAINT?

53 Bunya Court, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 2 1 $320,000

GENEROUS FAMILY LIVING 660m2 of family living space available here. 4 bedrooms 2 bathrooms and, a BIG kitchen, for the entertainer in the family. Looking for a...

SUPERB CENTRAL LOCATION

12 Clarke Street, Pialba 4655

Residential Land An outstanding opportunity exists to secure this prime parcel of land in ... $225,000

An outstanding opportunity exists to secure this prime parcel of land in central Pialba. With all town services available this 826m2 (approx) allotment features...

3 Bedroom Townhouse in Secure Gated Complex

4/29 Tavistock, Torquay 4655

Town House 3 2 1 Auction in...

This is a near new 3 bedroom town house on Tavistock street with en-suite and air conditioning to master, separate toilet and bathroom upstairs with 2 more...

THIS MUST BE SEEN!!!

11 Lygon Court, Urraween 4655

House 5 3 2 Auctions in...

5 Spacious bedrooms with potential granny flat Massive ensuite off main bedroom Large living areas Timber floors High ceilings Water views Shed 1045 m2 Block Book...

ACT NOW - OWNERS COMMITTED ELSE WHERE

49 Mathiesen Road, Booral 4655

House 3 1 Auction in...

ACT NOW - OWNERS COMMITTED ELSE WHERE Tranquil Bush Retreat Fully Renovated QLD'er 2,225m2 (approx.) Ideal for 1st home buyers Call today to inspect

DON&#39;T MISS OUT!!!

Lot 55 Munro Way, Urraween 4655

House 3 2 2 $394,000

3 bedrooms, all with walk in robes 2 bathrooms Solar hot water system Trendstone bench tops Open plan kitchen, dining and lounge room Double lock up garage

Iconic fire station from 1930s up for sale

PROUD PAST: The old Warwick fire station, pictured in the 1940s, served the Warwick community with distinction for more than 60 years.

One of Warwick's most significant buildings enters a new chapter

Gladstone's top million dollar homes up for sale right now

Agnes Water - Address available on request

HERE'S a list of Gladstone most expensive houses on the market now

Fincal Verdict: Rent or Buy?

Housing generic.

Australia's love affair with property seems to know no end

A horror story for landlords

David Peritz — a face that Elizabeth Abel won’t forget in a hurry.

A horror story for those who rent out their homes

Teen nails import trade, moves onto property market

TEEN TYCOON: Will Deeth, 15, made $70,000 from selling toys over the Christmas period.

He's mastered importing, now he wants to get into property

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!