EHP bites back at criticism surrounding dingo management

THE State Government has responded to criticism surrounding dingo management on Fraser Island.

Responding to a new report published by CSIRO highlighting concerns about the effects of "problem" dingo culling on the island, the Department of Environment and Heritage Protection (EHP) says the safety of people is its top priority.

According to the report, the culling since 2001 has had "a substantial destabilising effect on dingo social structures; heightened stress, elevated breeding rates and fatal dispersal of poorly socialised juveniles into neighbouring pack territories."

In response to the findings, EHP said humans interfering with dingo feeding habits also changed the animal's behaviour.

Dingoes on the eastern beach of Fraser Island.Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle Alistair Brightman FRA090411ding

"Feeding dingoes leads to changes in their behaviour, making them bolder and more aggressive towards people, which in turn puts human safety at risk. This pattern is seen in predatory wildlife all over the world. Bears and wolves in the United States are good examples," an EHP spokeswoman said.

"Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service (QPWS) aims to balance keeping a sustainable dingo population on Fraser Island while protecting people's safety.

"Ultimately the safety of people has to be our number one priority. If a dingo is deemed to pose an immediate and unacceptable risk to human safety, it is considered for management action."

When asked if the EHP was planning to take into consideration the CSIRO paper, and improve dingo management, the spokeswoman said the management strategy had been reviewed several times, with the last review happening in June 2012.

A dingo on the beach at Fraser Island. Contributed

"The review objectively assessed and evaluated the Fraser Island Dingo Management Strategy and provided recommendations to improve the strategy in relation to managing risk and visitor safety and maintaining a sustainable wild dingo population on Fraser Island," she said.

The department also responded to recent criticism about the lack of cohesion between EHP and the Department of National Parks, Sporting and Racing (NPSR).

"The two Queensland Government departments work closely on the issue," she said.