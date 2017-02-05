Eight shops and homes hit by thieves in crime spree

Boundary Oasis General Store owner Gay Williams was shocked to find the SES charity tin stolen from the store early Sunday morning.

GAY Williams is well and truly over the criminal behaviour happening in Hervey Bay.

The Boundary Oasis General Store owner, who is "still in shock" over the incidents, says this following a weekend crime spree spanning from Torquay to Pialba.

And Ms Williams' store was "just one of the unlucky ones, I guess."

"A staff member found out at 6am this morning; the screen door was pried open, and the SES charity tin was taken," she said.

"There were a number of phone cords and a bag of lollies that were also taken. There was minimal damage...(but) I'm still in shock."

CCTV captured the alleged thieves in action, but Ms Williams said the damage has already been done.

"I'm still in shock over the criminal behaviour in Hervey Bay. I'm well and truly over it."

She wasn't the only one who was targeted, with up to eight other buildings, including a Pialba computer store, two Esplanade cafes, a caravan park and a Torquay residence allegedly targeted between Friday and Sunday.

Damage done to a Urangan business over the weekend. Contributed

Thousands of dollars worth of damage was done after the thieves smashed in glass windows and doors across the various properties.

The incidents come less than two weeks after the Pier One resort and Hervey Bay Rent-A-Car were broken into by masked thieves.

Hervey Bay senior constable Tony Watherston said it was a number of alleged offenders who were running around smashing windows to gain entry.

He confirmed that detectives were investigating.

"It's an ebb and flow; sometimes we have a lot of break and enters, other times not," he said.

"The offenders are being very busy at the moment, and we hope to capture them."

Police believe the incidents are related at this stage.