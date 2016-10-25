Elderly man faces trial for alleged rape of child

A MAN charged with the rape and indecent treatment of a child under 16 is expected to stand trial in Maryborough District Court.

In Maryborough Magistrates Court on Monday, Police Prosecutor Sergeant Kath Stagoll handed up evidence for the trial of the man in his 60s.

The man appeared in police custody.

The evidence included recorded telephone calls and interviews, a witness statement and "screen shots".

The defendant's defence lawyer Travis George said his client was not applying for bail at that time.

The date of the trial is yet to be set.