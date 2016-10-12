25°
News

UPDATE: Man, 70, to be transported to Brisbane after crash

Carlie Walker
| 12th Oct 2016 1:58 PM Updated: 2:20 PM
Queensland Police Service. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle
Queensland Police Service. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle Alistair Brightman

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

UPDATE: A spokeswoman for Hervey Bay Hospital said an elderly man involved in a crash between a mobility scooter and a car on Tuesday will be transferred to a Brisbane hospital.

"A 70-year-old man presented to Hervey Bay Hospital with multiple fractures to both lower legs," she said.

"He was stabilised and has been under observation.

"He's in a stable condition and is awaiting transfer to a Brisbane hospital."

EARLIER: An elderly man was taken to Hervey Bay Hospital after a collision between a car and a mobility scooter.

Few details were available, but the crash happened on Dayman St in Urangan about 10.50am on Tuesday.

Sergeant Paul Jervis said a breath test was performed on both parties at the scene and returned a negative result.

The elderly man was transported in a stable condition.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  crash, editors picks, hervey bay, mobility scooter, urangan

UPDATE: Man, 70, to be transported to Brisbane after crash

UPDATE: Man, 70, to be transported to Brisbane after crash

An elderly man was taken to Hervey Bay Hospital after a collision between a car and a mobility scooter.

  • News

  • 12th Oct 2016 1:58 PM

Fraser Coast woman lucky to foil attempted break-in

LAW ENFORCERS: In order to ensure the safety of others police officers make sure all rules and laws are adhered to. Photo Tom Threadingham / Gatton Star

A woman narrowly foiled a break-in in the middle of the night.

Queensland's CCC allows feedback on corruption allegation

A man argued that he should be able to opt out of the Queensland legal system.

Submissions close on Friday, October 21.

Man accused of bomb hoax faces court

A man accused of a bomb hoax has faced court.

Local Partners

A medical centre will open in Craignish next week

ALMOST a year since closing, Craignish’s only GP practice will again open its doors under new management.

Politician seeks photos of the region for book

GORGEOUS SUNSET: The Urangan Pier is a great place to see when on the Fraser Coast.

Book will showcase our region.

UPDATED: Government confirms increase for music tour visas

American rhythm & blues band Vintage Trouble at Bluesfest 2016.

Music festival ticket prices are set to soar

Latest deals and offers

Rod Stewart receives knighthood

Rod Stewart receives knighthood

SIR Rod Stewart has been honoured with a knighthood by Prince William at Buckingham Palace.

Jim Carrey faces second wrongful death lawsuit

Jim Carrey and late ex-girlfriend Cathriona White

Jim Carrey faces second wrongful death lawsuit for Cathriona White

Doctor Who gets Mr. Men makeover

Series of Mr. Men books based on the 12 Time Lords in 'Doctor Who'

Khloe Kardashian: Kim isn't doing that well after robbery

Kim and Khloe Kardashian.

Khloe says Kim is still "not doing that well" after being robbed

Mel B officially confirmed as X Factor's underdog judge

Former Spice Girl Mel B is The X Factor's Underdog Judge.

FORMER Spice Girl returns to reality franchise and Channel 7.

In Hearts Wake score wild gig with Slipknot

Singer Corey Taylor of the US heavy metal band 'Slipknot' on stage during a concert at the Nova Rock 2015 festival in Nickelsdorf, Austria, 14 June 2015.

Local Northern Rivers band gets spot on monster bill

UPDATED: Government confirms increase for music tour visas

American rhythm & blues band Vintage Trouble at Bluesfest 2016.

Music festival ticket prices are set to soar

THIS MUST BE SEEN

11 Lygon Court, Urraween 4655

House 5 2 2 Auction in...

5 Bedrooms plus ensuite Large living areas Timber floors High ceilings Teenage retreat Water views Shed 1045 m2 Block Book an inspection today.

HUGE HOME ON DOUBLE BLOCK

53 Oleander, Kawungan 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

Opportunity knocks for the astute home owner or investor with this large family home on a double block. Coming onto the market for the first time boasting 4 large...

ABSOLUTE WATER FRONT, MINUTES FROM THE HEART OF HERVEY BAY

48 Francis Avenue, Booral 4655

Residential Land On offer is a 12.5 acre peninsular consisting of 2 x separate ... Submit an Offer

On offer is a 12.5 acre peninsular consisting of 2 x separate absolute water front acreages. Easterly facing with breath taking 240 degree views capturing the...

GLAMEROUS COASTAL RESORT LIVING

13/386 Esplanade, Torquay 4655

Unit 2 2 Submit an Offer

2 BEDROOM UNIT BUILT INS, OWN LAUNDRY, BIG BALCONY OFF THE LOUNGE ROOM. AIR CONDITIONED, BEACH ACROSS THE ROAD. RESORT LIVING AT ITS BEST, WITH, TENIS...

THIS IS LIVING 1/2 ACRE IN TOWN

16 Kingston Close, Wondunna 4655

House 4 2 2 Submit an Offer

MUST BE SOLD OWNER LOOKING FOR OFFERS TODAY This could be your chance to own a "big" 1/2 an acre + great side access on both sides. 4 generous sized bedrooms plus...

When Location Matters

47 Bayswater Drive, Urraween 4655

House 3 2 Submit an Offer

Spread over one generous-sized level, this modern three bedroom home offers a simple, open floor plan that works well in design. All rooms have built-in cupboards...

BELOW REPLACEMENT COST (Off Augustus Boulevard)

12 Roebuck Street, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $372,000

This fantastic home is located close to schools and shopping centre You have internal access from the attached double garage, which is remote controlled The home...

UNBEATABLE VALUE

82 Endeavour Way, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 2 2 Submit an Offer

Stylishly designed 4 bedroom 2 bathroom residence Double lock up garage, internal access, air conditioned. Good family sized yard, covered entertainment area that...

The Right Neighbourhood

4 Hudson Drive, Urraween 4655

House 3 2 2 Submit an Offer

Spread over one generous-sized level, this modern three bedroom home offers a simple, open floor plan that works well in design. All rooms have built-in cupboards...

One acre at Dundowran Beach with Views

10 Canthium Court, Dundowran Beach 4655

Residential Land This elevated 4,493m2 approx block is situated at the end of a ... Submit an Offer

This elevated 4,493m2 approx block is situated at the end of a quite cul-de-sac in the highly sought after Park Residential estate of Dundowran Beach. The block is...

Sunshine Beach apartment voted best value holiday home

The one bedroom apartment is the perfect couple's retreat

New homes plan for $1 billion defence base expansion

MORE PERSONNEL: Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes just 11km from the Amberley RAAF base.

Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes

Retired couple snaps up $870k mansion at auction

This home at 41 Mount Rollo Road sold under the hammer at $870,000.

A Mount Rollo Road mansion sold at auction

State to sell off land to bankroll projects

The bund wall at Fisherman’s Landing is having material placed against it to stop leaking.

VACANT Gladstone Ports land among vast expanses in possible sell off

Coast may allow higher buildings, more intense development

Light rail could open up new opportunities for higher density, more affordable housing on the Coast.

But mayor says council won't be allowing high rise on beaches

Mackay Marina could sell as package deal, fetch $40 million

News of the Mackay Marina sale has already attracted buyer interest