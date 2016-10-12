UPDATE: Man, 70, to be transported to Brisbane after crash

UPDATE: A spokeswoman for Hervey Bay Hospital said an elderly man involved in a crash between a mobility scooter and a car on Tuesday will be transferred to a Brisbane hospital.

"A 70-year-old man presented to Hervey Bay Hospital with multiple fractures to both lower legs," she said.

"He was stabilised and has been under observation.

"He's in a stable condition and is awaiting transfer to a Brisbane hospital."

EARLIER: An elderly man was taken to Hervey Bay Hospital after a collision between a car and a mobility scooter.

Few details were available, but the crash happened on Dayman St in Urangan about 10.50am on Tuesday.

Elderly male stable to Hervey Bay Hospital after a car & scooter crash Dayman St, #Urangan at 10.50am. — Queensland Ambulance (@QldAmbulance) October 11, 2016

Sergeant Paul Jervis said a breath test was performed on both parties at the scene and returned a negative result.

The elderly man was transported in a stable condition.