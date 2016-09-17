Ella Wyvill is on her way to Queensland challenge

CHALLENGE: Hervey Bay cricketer Ella Wyvill is on her way to the Queensland Cricket Under-18 Female Rookie Challenge.

SHE IS one of Hervey Bay's brightest up-and-coming prospects, and Ella Wyvill will have another opportunity to strut her stuff for Queensland's selectors next week.

The 17-year-old will travel to Brisbane's Western Suburbs District Cricket Club for Queensland Cricket's under-18 Female Rookie Challenge.

Wyvill, who is also a member of the Queensland Cricket female South Queensland rookie squad, was picked in a similar squad last year and ended up playing at the U18 Female National Championships.

"It feels pretty amazing as only a few girls got to be picked in both,” she said.

"I did go to the three-day camp last year. They said then only a few would be selected to go to those again so I thought I probably won't get selected but would try my hardest.

"I ended up getting picked for the 18s last year so I probably (have) the same (goal), to get to the 18s again.”

Wyvill played for Cavaliers alongside dad Edgar in last year's Fraser Coast Cricket competition.

They regularly train together at the Urangan fields, and it is those off-season extras that may have paved the way for her reselection.

A former netballer, she gave up the winter ball sport to focus on cricket and Year 12 studies.

"We trained a fair bit,” Wyvill said.

"It was every Sunday and maybe a Saturday afternoon as well so two to three times a week. I normally play netball but I had that off because of schoolwork and everything.”

Wyvill, who counts the cover drive as her favourite shot, said that while she bowled, she was selected primarily for her batting.

PLAYER PROFILE

Name: Ella Wyvill

Age: 17

Batting: Right-handed, middle order

Bowling: Right-handed, medium

Favoured shot: cover drive