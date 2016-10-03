Emergency crews at scene of crash near Bruce Hwy interchange

Police are at the scene of a two-car crash on the Bruce Highway.

EMERGENCY service crews are currently at the scene of a two-car crash on the Bruce Highway.

Senior Constable Kevin Tanwan said there was not a lot of information currently known about the crash, but police crews are at the scene.

The crash happened about 4.30pm on Monday.

It is believed the crash happened near the Tinana interchange and one lane of the Bruce Hwy is closed.

According to a Twitter post by Tow.com.au, injuries have been suffered in the crash.

More information to come.