Emergency departments swamped by patients with minor ailments

FILLING UP: Statistics show a lot of people are flocking to Emergency Departments in Hervey Bay and Maryborough for minor ailments that could be treated by a GP.

HOSPITAL emergency departments on the Fraser Coast are being filled by patients with minor injuries that can be treated by a general practitioner.

Of the 2916 attendances to the Hervey Bay Hospital emergency department in September, about 45% were there with mild illnesses including the likes of earaches, slightly sore limbs and hay fever.

That means 1311 patients made the decision to go straight to a hospital instead of their local GP for treatment in the one month.

Over at Maryborough Base Hospital, more than half of September's emergency department patients were there with injuries of a minor nature.

This trend at both of the Fraser Coast emergency departments has remained consistent during the past 12 months.

The heavy demands on Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service has not gone unnoticed.

As previously reported by the Fraser Coast Chronicle, WBHHS recorded a $14.1 million deficit for the 2015/16 financial year.

A WBHHS spokesperson said that no patients were turned away at emergency departments but those with serious injuries were seen first.

"Patients triaged in lower categories are more likely to wait extended periods of time,” a WBHHS spokesperson said.

"The WBHHS never turns away a patient, but it does encourage people with non-urgent presentations to seek advice from a GP first.

"Your GP will always direct you to a hospital if they feel the need.”

Minor injuries fall into two categories, known as Category 4 and 5 in hospital terms.

For patients with a Category 5 condition, the guideline is to start treatment within 120 minutes of arrival at an emergency department.

And for those who exhibit a Category 4, the recommended wait time is within 60 minutes.

Staff at both hospitals have exceeded these expectations.

In September at Hervey Bay Hospital, the Category 4 wait time average was just 27 minutes, while the wait time for Category 5 patients averaged 22 minutes.

At Maryborough, both Category 4 and 5 wait times for patients were under 25 minutes during September.

The high number of patients attending emergency departments with minor illnesses is occurring state-wide.

State Government Health Minister Cameron Dick said the demand for ambulance and emergency departments was higher than ever and he called for people to stop bogging the system down.

"We need Queenslanders to take responsibility for their own health too,” Mr Dick said.

"We are calling on the community to play their part by getting a flu shot, visiting their GP regularly, and keeping emergency departments for emergencies.”