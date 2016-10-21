29°
News

Emergency departments swamped by patients with minor ailments

Annie Perets | 21st Oct 2016 6:11 AM
FILLING UP: Statistics show a lot of people are flocking to Emergency Departments in Hervey Bay and Maryborough for minor ailments that could be treated by a GP.
FILLING UP: Statistics show a lot of people are flocking to Emergency Departments in Hervey Bay and Maryborough for minor ailments that could be treated by a GP. Chris Ison ROK290816chospital4

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

HOSPITAL emergency departments on the Fraser Coast are being filled by patients with minor injuries that can be treated by a general practitioner.

Of the 2916 attendances to the Hervey Bay Hospital emergency department in September, about 45% were there with mild illnesses including the likes of earaches, slightly sore limbs and hay fever.

That means 1311 patients made the decision to go straight to a hospital instead of their local GP for treatment in the one month.

Over at Maryborough Base Hospital, more than half of September's emergency department patients were there with injuries of a minor nature.

This trend at both of the Fraser Coast emergency departments has remained consistent during the past 12 months.

The heavy demands on Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service has not gone unnoticed.

As previously reported by the Fraser Coast Chronicle, WBHHS recorded a $14.1 million deficit for the 2015/16 financial year.

A WBHHS spokesperson said that no patients were turned away at emergency departments but those with serious injuries were seen first.

"Patients triaged in lower categories are more likely to wait extended periods of time,” a WBHHS spokesperson said.

"The WBHHS never turns away a patient, but it does encourage people with non-urgent presentations to seek advice from a GP first.

"Your GP will always direct you to a hospital if they feel the need.”

Minor injuries fall into two categories, known as Category 4 and 5 in hospital terms.

For patients with a Category 5 condition, the guideline is to start treatment within 120 minutes of arrival at an emergency department.

And for those who exhibit a Category 4, the recommended wait time is within 60 minutes.

Staff at both hospitals have exceeded these expectations.

In September at Hervey Bay Hospital, the Category 4 wait time average was just 27 minutes, while the wait time for Category 5 patients averaged 22 minutes.

At Maryborough, both Category 4 and 5 wait times for patients were under 25 minutes during September.

The high number of patients attending emergency departments with minor illnesses is occurring state-wide.

State Government Health Minister Cameron Dick said the demand for ambulance and emergency departments was higher than ever and he called for people to stop bogging the system down.

"We need Queenslanders to take responsibility for their own health too,” Mr Dick said.

"We are calling on the community to play their part by getting a flu shot, visiting their GP regularly, and keeping emergency departments for emergencies.”

Fraser Coast Chronicle
CHEAPER FUEL: How you can help drive down petrol prices

CHEAPER FUEL: How you can help drive down petrol prices

An RACQ spokeswoman says motorists should vote with their wallets in the hunt for cheaper fuel.

BARGAIN: The cheapest place to buy fuel on the Fraser Coast

Tiaro is the cheapest place on the Fraser Coast to buy fuel.

Looking to find the cheapest fuel on the Fraser Coast?

Emergency departments swamped by patients with minor ailments

FILLING UP: Statistics show a lot of people are flocking to Emergency Departments in Hervey Bay and Maryborough for minor ailments that could be treated by a GP.

Illnesses include the likes of earaches and slightly sore limbs.

Don't miss this hilarious show at Hervey Bay RSL

Col Elliot.

Don't miss seeing this iconic performer live.

Local Partners

Library to air next classic film series at free event

FRASER Coast Libraries will screen An American In Paris as part of the next series of their classic film series.

VIDEO: Budding artists share why they love to create

ART FUN: Some of the St Helens State School who were involved in the Budding Arts Program, with instructor Josephine Frost.

St Helens State School students have been getting creative.

Barry Gibb is coming to Bluesfest 2017

FANS: Barry Gibb talks to a fan next to a cardboard cutout of his young self.

Aged 70, Gibb has re-launched his solo music career with a new album

Veteran photographer's work on show at gallery

Fraser Coast Chronicle chief photographer Alistair Brightman's photographic exhibition at Hervey Bay Regional Art Gallery is on now. It's called 20twenty20 Vision - Views & News.

"In my free time I do a lot of landscape and nature photography."

Girls' Night In will help fight cancers: letter

Queensland women are staging a Girls' Night In to raise funds for cancer research ... and Fraser Coast women have been asked to join in.

The Girls' Night In draws on the power and impact of friendship.

The Koi Boys are back with more covers and original songs

The Koi Boys are back with more covers and original songs

THE Voice favourites release their debut album, Meant To Be, today.

  • Music

  • 21st Oct 2016 6:00 AM

RECAP: The Bachelorette S2E10 - hometown visits

Georgia Love in a scene from season two episode 10 of The Bachelorette.

Georgia meets the families of her four beaus tonight.

The Bachelorette: Courtney too slow for Georgia's love train

Courtney Dober in a scene from The Bachelorette.

FORMER favourite eliminated after introducing Georgia to his family.

Singing ex-diplomat brings Afghanistan war to life

Folk singer Fred Smith's concert draws on his experience as a diplomat in Afghanistan.

Fred Smith's regional Queensland tour focuses on the Afghanistan war

Shaynna'a blazing a stylish trail on television

Shaynna Blaze hosts the new TV show Deadline Design.

SHE'S the designer with no less than three shows on ours screens.

Ciara felt "empowered" after losing her baby weight

Ciara

The 'I Bet' hitmaker was glad to drop the 60 pounds

Kim Kardashian West had tape tied around head in hold-up

Kim Kardashian West

"One of the gang kept telling her to shut up."

ELEVATED BLOCK WITH RURAL VIEWS

21 Rural View Court, Craignish 4655

Residential Land Owner say's Bring me an Offer Buy this block and build your ... $130,000

Owner say's Bring me an Offer Buy this block and build your new home. Interest rates have never been lower making this an ideal time This block is a generous 2509...

STOP and SMELL THE FLOWERS

6 Bayrise Drive, Urangan 4655

House 3 2 6 Auction in...

Set on a huge 1383m2 allotment with welcoming established trees, manicured lawns and colourful gardens, this neat and tidy three bedroom, two bathroom home...

MUST BE SOLD

16 Kingston Close, Wondunna 4655

House 4 2 2 $470,000

OWNER LOOKING FOR OFFERS TODAY THIS IS LIVING 1/2 ACRE IN TOWN This could be your chance to own a "big" 1/2 an acre + great side access on both sides. 4 generous...

HIDING IN PLAIN SIGHT

6 Ungowa Avenue, Pialba 4655

House 3 2 2 Auction in...

Are you seeking a low maintenance GEM that's close and handy to everything in town? This incredible 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home, has just what you're after. Don't...

Stunning Sea and Island Views

65 Ocean Outlook, River Heads 4655

Residential Land This incredible full acre block (4077m2) sits high on top of Turtle ... $250,000

This incredible full acre block (4077m2) sits high on top of Turtle Cove. Boasting spectacular views of Fraser Island and the Great Sandy Straits. Blocks don't...

When Location Matters

47 Bayswater Drive, Urraween 4655

House 3 2 Auction in...

Spread over one generous-sized level, this modern three bedroom home offers a simple, open floor plan that works well in design. All rooms have built-in cupboards...

STYLE QUALITY VALUE

10 Lady Nelson Drive, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

THIS ONE OWNER HOME REPRESENTS, STYLE QUALITY VALUE ARE YOU LOOKING FOR A HOME THAT HAS, andbull; 4 BEDROOMS + 2 BATHROOMS? andbull; 2 LOUNGING AREAS...

Beautiful Home

Lot 26 Bronte Place, Urraween 4655

House 3 2 2 Submit an Offer

3 bedroom + study 2 bathroom, ensuite off main bedroom Open plan family/dining area Separate lounge/media room Double lock up garage with internal access Large...

HUGE HOME ON DOUBLE BLOCK

53 Oleander, Kawungan 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

Opportunity knocks for the astute home owner or investor with this large family home on a double block. Coming onto the market for the first time boasting 4 large...

THIS WONT LAST LONG

10 Pialba Downs Dr, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 2 1 $279,000

INSPECT ASAP Owner says SELL SELL SELL THIS 4 BEDROOM, 2 BATHROOM HOME IS A GREAT BUY. located in the family friendly suburb of Eli Waters and close to shopping...

It is a new land development of 'Epiq' proportions

Cassie And Josh with baby Alfie and daughter Andee. They have bought at new Lennox Head development Epiq.

Epiq is a new $200 million Lennox Head Development

Cherrabah's mega resort plans axed

PLANS for a massive development at Cherrabah have been scrapped.

What our mayor thinks of the new draft SEQPlan

The plan to use the innovative technology as part of the new Maroochydore CBD was cemented on site today when Mayor Mark Jamieson and Envac Asia Region president Chun Yong Ha formally signed the contract for the $20 million underground waste collection system.

New plan accommodates Sunshine Coast Council's vision for growth.

Dusit Thani finance crisis 'just a small hiccup'

ON TRACK: Springfield Land Chairman, Maha Sinnathamby, Ipswich Mayor Paul Pisasale, Developer Richard Turner and Springfield Land Deputy Chairman, Bob Sharpless, at the recent resort sod turning ceremony.

Property developer says project remains firmly on track

Heavyweight enters real estate market

Des Besanko principal and director of Raine and Horne Springfield.

Major rebranding which has seen two big name brands merge

SEQ is the 'greatest market': property guru John McGrath

SPEAKER: John McGrath of McGrath Estate Agents is today's guest speaker at the Better Business Breakfast.

SEQ is the "greatest" real estate market, says property guru.