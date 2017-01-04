Man injured in single vehicle crash in M'boro

UPDATE: A man is expected to be transported to hospital after a single vehicle crash.

It is understood a driver hit a pole at the corner of Cheapside and Sussex Streets in Maryborough about 7.45am on Wednesday morning.

Queensland Ambulance treated the man for a head laceration, but there were no other major injuries.

