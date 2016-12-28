Emergency services responding to Maryborough crash

10.45am: EMERGENCY services are responding to a two-vehicle crash in Maryborough.

The incident occurred at the corner of Kent and Russell Streets and involved a car and motorbike.

Queensland Ambulance Service were called at 10.25am while police are also on scene.

One person is receiving treatment for minor injuries but has not been transported to hospital

EARLIER: EMERGENCY services are responding to crash in Maryborough.

The incident is believed to have occurred at the corner of Kent and Russell Streets about 10.30am.

More to come.