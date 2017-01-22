Emergency services urge caution after weekend crashes

Two vehicle traffic crash at Boongala Way and Boat Harbour Drive in Scarness.

EMERGENCY services have warned motorists to take care on the road after two accidents occurred within half an hour of each other on Sunday afternoon.

Two female drivers received minor injuries after a two-vehicle crash at approximately 1.56pm on Boongala Way, while officers attended a second incident on Taylor St on Taylor St roughly half-an-hour after the first incident.

No other passengers were injured and officers described the incidents as minor.

Paramedic Mark Black said the best advice for drivers was to be vigilant on roads.

"Be vigilant, that's the best advice. Be aware of road conditions and traffic along local highways and intersections,” he said.