37°
Community

Enjoy a tipple and tale in the Bond Store

Boni Holmes
| 14th Jan 2017 10:22 AM
The Gauger, aka Greig Bolderrow, tell tales of the Bond Stores past.
The Gauger, aka Greig Bolderrow, tell tales of the Bond Stores past. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE Gauger has a tale or two to tell... and he has a unique way of measuring the goods.

Come and hear the Gauger's stories of the Bond Store's past and sample some regional ports, liqueurs and platters.

Tipples and Tales is a combination of storytelling with yarns about the Bond Store and its role in the thirsty days of the early settlement; and a tantalising tasting experience of ports and liqueurs from Moffatdale Ridge and delicious platters.

Look around the Bond Store and take in the displays which use sound and video to engage visitors in the region's history and highlight the original use of the building.

In the early days of the Queensland, the Port of Maryborough was important.

Originally nearly all the goods that built the city of Maryborough passed through this building.

In 1866 you would have seen barrels of liquor and crates and sacks of produce such as sugar that was exported from the wharf.

You can meet the historical characters of the Bond Store and enjoy the Tipples and Tales experience on Saturday, February 4, at 2.30pm.

Cost is $25 and bookings are essential. Phone 41905722.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  early settlers maryborough moffatdale wineries

Man dies after quad bike crashes into tree

Man dies after quad bike crashes into tree

AN OAKHURST man was killed when the quad bike he was driving crashed into a tree late Friday night.

Two men charged after fight at pub, man taken to hospital

A fight broke out at Hoolihans.

A 45-year-old man was charged with grievous bodily harm.

Sound of bells will ring for three hours today in M'Boro

EXCITED FOR THE PEARL AT ST PAUL'S ANGLICAN CHURCH ARE LOCAL RINGERS: (front row) Janene Rhodes, Ruth Anderson, Rueben UPton and Pam Thurlow. (back row) Colin Ellingworth and Mary Dunn.

A peal is happening today at St Paul's Bell Tower.

Enjoy a tipple and tale in the Bond Store

The Gauger, aka Greig Bolderrow, tell tales of the Bond Stores past.

Sample some Bond Store history

Local Partners

Sound of bells will ring for three hours today in M'Boro

SEVEN peals have taken place at St Paul’s Bell Tower since it was build in 1887.

A win for Wide Bay's water-wise ways

Councillor Denis Chapman shares some plans for 2017 developments.

They've got an award for their scheme.

What's on: 11 gigs coming up at the Brolga

Xavier Rudd will be performing a benefit concert at the Brolga Theatre on January 21.

There's a gig for everyone with lots happening in coming months.

Why platinum selling Xavier Rudd won't charge to play M'boro

Australian singer songwriter Xavier Rudd at Bluesfest 2015

All funds raised at the show will go towards community support.

Donate unused items to help fight against breast cancer

The Mini-Field of Women is a tribute to all those affected by breast cancer in the community.

Hervey Bay man will host garage sale for Breast Cancer Association.

Ten suspects charged over Kim Kardashian West's Paris attack

Ten suspects charged over Kim Kardashian West's Paris attack

TEN people have been charged over the attack on Kim Kardashian West in Paris in October, including the reported mastermind of the robbery

Talitha Cummins claims she was sacked on maternity leave

She had expected to return to her weekend newsreading role

Good and bad of tropics

BOOK COVER: Annie Seaton's latest novel \"Daintree\". Published by Pan Macmillan Australia

The next best thing to visiting the Daintree is reading about it

Tracing every track: adopted Australian’s amazing journey

Dev Patel in a scene from the movie Lion.

AUSSIE director roars with his feature film debut Lion.

TV Insider: Idris Elba fighting fit and loving it

Idris Elba warms up before his first fight at London's Repton Club in a scene from the TV series Idris Elba: Fighter.

Follow actor Idris Elba on the road to professional fighting.

One of the biggest disasters of Scorsese’s career?

Andrew Garfield and Shin'ya Tsukamoto in a scene from the movie Silence.

DIRECTOR'S new movie is biggest flop of Hollywood's awards season.

James Corden names and shames rudest celebrity

TALK show host reveals which celebrity is ‘a bit f**king rude’.

ACT NOW - OWNERS COMMITTED ELSE WHERE

49 Mathiesen Road, Booral 4655

House 3 1 Auction in...

ACT NOW - OWNERS COMMITTED ELSE WHERE Tranquil Bush Retreat Fully Renovated QLD'er 2,225m2 (approx.) Ideal for 1st home buyers Call today to inspect

Mortgagee in Possession

17 McIvor Street, River Heads 4655

Residential Land Shed 12m x 6m With Bathroom and Toilet Short distance to boatramp ... On-Site Auction

Shed 12m x 6m With Bathroom and Toilet Short distance to boatramp 2023M2 Block Book an Inspection today

OWNER WANTS AN OFFER

2 Duke Court, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $468,000

POLISHED PRESENTATION AND A MUST SEE. LOOKING FOR A SPECTACULAR ESTABLISHED HOME? NEED SOMETHING AMAZING TO COMPARE OTHERS TOO? This needs consideration first.

DON&#39;T DELAY CALL TODAY!

1 Red Gum Court, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

DON'T DELAY CALL TODAY! This well positioned quality home is without a doubt in one of the most sort after and convenient locations within the Hervey Bay area.

Location Meets Luxury

5 Belmoreana Court, Dundowran Beach 4655

House 5 2 4 $880,000

Prestigious Suburb of Dundowran Beach Bespoke in design and with opulence in abundance, this large home is an architectural statement that is uncompromising in...

WATER VIEWS

24 Mant Street, Point Vernon 4655

House 3 2 3 Auction in...

Situated in a quiet and very desirable location, overlooking beautiful Gataker's Bay Reserve including water views. Three bedrooms two bathrooms and separate...

THIS MUST BE SEEN!!!

11 Lygon Court, Urraween 4655

House 5 3 2 Auctions in...

5 Spacious bedrooms with potential granny flat Massive ensuite off main bedroom Large living areas Timber floors High ceilings Water views Shed 1045 m2 Block Book...

Brand new and ready to go!

Lot 27 Bronte Place, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $435,000

4 bedroom Open plan family/dining area Separate lounge/media room Double lock-up garage Large walk-in robe to main bedroom 803m2 allotment Call now for an...

BRAND NEW AND READY TO GO!

Lot 58 Munro Way, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $410,000

4 bedrooms 2 bathrooms Open plan kitchen, dining and lounge room Solar hot water system Trendstone bench tops Tiles throughout

DON&#39;T MISS OUT!!!

Lot 55 Munro Way, Urraween 4655

House 3 2 2 $394,000

3 bedrooms, all with walk in robes 2 bathrooms Solar hot water system Trendstone bench tops Open plan kitchen, dining and lounge room Double lock up garage

Historical home leaves family's hands after 75 years

SALE CONFIRMED: The Gympie Regional Realty team which sold the Ramsey property are (back) Mel Gastigar, Dorothy Palmer and Margaret Cochrane, with (front) home seller Terri-Jayne Ramsey.

Ramsey family played a huge role in Gympie's growth.

What a year 2016 proved to be

Entrance Island, Birtinya

Get the inside info from the agents themselves

REVEALED: What Coast wants in an international airport

Sunshine Coast business people share their views on what's needed

Time for a cool change

43 Eckersley Ave, Buderim.

Family home goes to the auction floor

Designer home set in lush tropical gardens

This home has it all and more

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!