Enjoy a tipple and tale in the Bond Store

The Gauger, aka Greig Bolderrow, tell tales of the Bond Stores past.

THE Gauger has a tale or two to tell... and he has a unique way of measuring the goods.

Come and hear the Gauger's stories of the Bond Store's past and sample some regional ports, liqueurs and platters.

Tipples and Tales is a combination of storytelling with yarns about the Bond Store and its role in the thirsty days of the early settlement; and a tantalising tasting experience of ports and liqueurs from Moffatdale Ridge and delicious platters.

Look around the Bond Store and take in the displays which use sound and video to engage visitors in the region's history and highlight the original use of the building.

In the early days of the Queensland, the Port of Maryborough was important.

Originally nearly all the goods that built the city of Maryborough passed through this building.

In 1866 you would have seen barrels of liquor and crates and sacks of produce such as sugar that was exported from the wharf.

You can meet the historical characters of the Bond Store and enjoy the Tipples and Tales experience on Saturday, February 4, at 2.30pm.

Cost is $25 and bookings are essential. Phone 41905722.