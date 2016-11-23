Environmental concerns after large rubbish pile dumped

This mattress was one of many items dumped at Eli Creek in Point Vernon recently.

A RECENT pile of household items found in Point Vernon horrified locals, with many calling for stronger regulations and installation of more surveillance cameras.

Residents that dump rubbish in public areas face thousands of dollars in fines if they get caught in the action.

Tanya Woloch was appalled when she saw one of her favourite parts of Eli Creek absolutely trashed.

"It didn't matter which way you looked, there was household rubbish everywhere," she said.

"It was very upsetting, and heartbreaking, to see.

"We often go there as a family, and it was one of the first places I took my daughter to learn to fish."

Fraser Coast Councillor Denis Chapman said it was the council's duty to investigate and then clean areas across the region that get mistaken for dumping grounds.

"Individual fines can be significant with the maximum penalty for illegally dumping waste around $100,000," he said.

"It is an offence under the Waste Reduction and Recycling Act 2011 to litter or illegally dump waste."

Cr Chapman said the consequences of a high concentration of rubbish in the environment has more impacts than just obstructing scenery.

"The environmental impact of illegal dumping is significant and can range from an aesthetic nuisance to actual environmental harm depending on the type of waste," he said.

"Residents are encouraged to report illegal dumping to the Department of Environment and Heritage Protection or Council."

Waste should be correctly disposed of at one of Fraser Coast Regional Council's waste management facilities.

If items can be reused or recycled, they will be accepted free of charge.