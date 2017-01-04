ESCO Pacific's Susan River solar farm given green light

Susan River could be home to a 125 megawatt solar farm in the near future.

The development is one of three for which Australian utility scale solar project developer ESCO Pacific received planning consent.

The three farms are planned for Rollingstone, Childers and Susan River, and will boast a total installed capacity of 320MW.

ESCO Pacific's Managing Director Steve Rademaker said the company consulted heavily with council, community members and contractors.

"Our team is growing, learning and improving every time we reach a new project milestone," he said.

"We can now increase our focus on progressing the grid connection studies which commenced some time ago.

"In addition to the significant contribution to renewable energy generation, we are excited to be working on projects that will create jobs and investment in the region."

It comes just months after a $280m reneable energy facility was approved for North Aramara.