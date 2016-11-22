28°
Eskdale revamp to give better chance to younger players

Blake Antrobus
| 22nd Nov 2016 5:00 AM

BACK in its heyday, the Eskdale Park was the site of one of the first ever rounds of rugby league between Brisbane and Maryborough teams in 1909.

And now, it's getting a major revamp.

With the help of Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders, a grant of roughly $30,000 for the establishment of a ticketing booth and shed facility at the park has been approved through the Gambling Community Benefit Fund.

A Queensland government program Skilling Queenslanders for Work, which provides work for under-utilised workers, is also assisting with general construction of the new facility.

Secretary for Fraser Coast Rugby League club Chris Burke said the upgrade was to help attract more people back to sport in the area.

"Hopefully this will attract more and more competitions to Maryborough, and boost tourism in the area," he said.

"This is the start of what we want to do to upgrade the facility, and provide a sporting environment for young people."

 

Eskdale Park is receiving some overdue upgrades - Member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders, Fraser Coast Junior Rugby Leeague President and Secretary Steve Einam and Chris Burke.
Eskdale Park has remained the scene of many iconic grand finals and sustained the local Maryborough competition for years, but Burke wants to utilise the facilities for future Intrust Super Cups.

"We want to see a resurgence in rugby league - we want more people back to league and show them what it's like," he said.

But without giving young players a better facility, it could be difficult.

"Without developing young players at local levels, you may never have a State of Origin," Burke said.

Fraser Coast Chronicle
