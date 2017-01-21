Europe is getting a taste of what Fraser Coast has on offer

Fraser Coast Tourism and Events representative Mark Juppenlatz took part in 'Queensland on Tour Europe 2017'.

FRASER Coast's unique features are currently being showcased to a European audience.

Tourism officer Mark Juppenlatz from Fraser Coast Tourism and Events (FCTE) is part of what's known as Queensland on Tour Europe.

Queensland on Tour Europe incorporates tourism representatives and operators from across the state and sends them on a trip through Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Denmark and England to promote their regions.

The tour started on January 11 and will continue until January 18.

Queensland tourism representatives who went on 'Queensland on Tour Europe 2017'. www.rulandphotodesign.de

FCTE acting general manager Bradley Nardi said the places the tour visited was tackling the Fraser Coast's popular markets.

"Germany and the UK in particular are strong markets for the Fraser Coast with 27,000 and 36,000 visitors respectively for the year ending September 2016," he said.

Those on the trip have the opportunity to meet more than 300 retail travel agents, wholesale product managers and reservation staff across Europe.