WETSIDE'S Light Show time for this Saturday has been changed.



It will be happening at 6.45pm, instead of the usual 7.30pm.



The alteration is due to the Reclaim the Night event happening at the Seafront Oval.



The Light Show will be at 7.30pm on Friday night.



The Light Show incorporates lights, music and images projected on to a large screen of water droplets. It's fun for all ages.