Event grants roll out for Fraser Coast community groups

Fraser Coast community groups have benefited from the latest round of community grants.

COMMUNITY groups across the Fraser Coast are basking in renewed funding from the first round of the Community Grants and Regional Events Support grants from last week.

Succcessful applicants from community groups were presented with cheques at the Brolga Theatre on Friday, after the Fraser Coast Regional Council approved funding for a number of upcoming community projects.

Fraser Coast Artslink recieved $4000 for their upcoming Arts in the Park event, having previously recieved the same amount for their 2015 Music in the Park event and their talent quest.

The Maryborough Motor Sports Club recieved $5000 to suppoort the merchandising and operational costs of the 2017 ANZAC Speedway Bonanza.

Maryborough Speedway president Wayne Moller said it was great to see Council supporting local sporting organisations with their grants.

"The money will be more about promotion and getting spectators. From our point of view it's about bringing people to Maryborough and the Fraser Coast,” he said.

"It's good to see the speedway starting to get some recognition from council for these sorts of things.

"To have a bit of extra money coming in is a big thing for us; might cost us up top $50,000 to run the event, so $5000 goes a long way to offset those costs.”

