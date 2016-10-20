Event off and racing

GREAT DAY OUT: The Torbanlea Picnic Races offers an enjoyable day out for all.

WHILE punters turn out in droves for the Torbanlea Picnic Races to have a bet, enjoy fashion of the fields and a plethora of off-track events, they are also helping to keep the area's sporting groups running.

Hosted by the Burrum Recreation Reserve Association, treasurer Brooke McDonald said race day was the group's biggest fundraising event of the year.

Without it, Ms McDonald said club's like the Burrum District Active Riders, the Burrum Miners Junior Rugby League Club and Little Athletics wouldn't be able to maintain the grounds or continue to upgrade facilities.

"The money that is raised will go back into the running and maintenance of the field,” Ms McDonald said.

"It's the upkeep, the ongoing insurances and maintaining and improving the facilities that are there that is expensive.

"Last year we put power to the Little Athletics club house, plus fences, lawns and top-dressed the area so it was neat and tidy for the athletics club.

"Ongoing maintenance like fixing the lights, putting in new metreage to all the different locations to the field ... it's just ongoing stuff that costs money and if you don't have that income it then has to come from those clubs.”

Ms McDonald said it was important to provide the region's children with an outlet to keep busy, fit and healthy.

"It's good for their development and wellbeing and having a healthy, well-managed club that is backed by a committee that has their best interest at heart is good for the community.”

Wide Bay Transit will run a Race Day Tour to and from the races.

Phone 4121 4070 for more information.