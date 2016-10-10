29°
Events set to raise awareness for mental health

10th Oct 2016 12:00 PM

COMMUNITY awareness is being promoted as Mental Health Week kicks off.

Events will be held across the Fraser Coast to mark the week, including the Whack for Wellbeing event being held on October 14 at the Craignish Country Club from 9.30am to 2.30pm.

Teams, pairs and singles are welcome with the cost being $30 per person.

Red Cross will host a community afternoon tea on October 13 from 1 to 3pm at 47 Main St Hervey Bay.

The Richmond Fellowship of Queensland will host a Recovery Conversation on October 12 at the Maryborough Neighbourhood Centre from 1.30pm.

And Hervey Bay BigScreen Cinemas will screen Inferno on October 12 to raise awareness of mental health issues.

Federal Minister for Health Sussan Ley said it was important for all of us, whatever our background, age or circumstances, to help each other seek support.

"We are profoundly committed to preventing people living with mental health issues from falling through the cracks, being shunted from GP to emergency department and back again, or, worst of all, giving up altogether because it's all too hard to get help," she said.

"The Turnbull Government's mental health reforms are aimed at providing better targeted, accessible and effective services for all Australians. The Coalition is committed to strengthening mental health care and suicide prevention with its pledge of $192 million over the next four years on new mental health care programmes."

While mental ill health does not discriminate, 75 per cent of all mental illness manifests itself in people under the age of 25.

The Government will be using this Mental Health Week to promote the importance of acting early to address mental health concerns for young Australians.

Topics:  health, mental health

