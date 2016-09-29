Ever tried calisthenics? Now's your chance

CALISTHENICS isn't your average sport but it is gaining momentum on the Fraser Coast and you're invited to try it out.

If you haven't heard of it before, it is a mixture of dance, gymnastics, ballet and apparatus use.

These skills will be showcased at the Fraser Coast Calisthenics Club's latest concert.

The club has been operating in the region for 27 years and organisers are hopeful more people will be willing to take up this unique sport.

"We are encouraging girls to come along and try it," the club's secretary Jenny Lamont said.

"People come out amazed after seeing how much the girls learn.

"The community doesn't realise the discipline that goes into calisthenics."

The concert will exhibit the skills students have be learning through solo, duo and team performances from all levels within the club.

"We want the community to come and see what it is all about," Ms Lamont said.

WHERE: Brolga Theatre, Maryborough

WHEN: Saturday October 22

TIME: 2pm

COST: For adult/student/child tickets $20

For more details on the event call Jenny on 0478 100 123 or visit fccalisthenics.teamapp.com