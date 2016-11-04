Experiment found many cars to have security issues

AS PART of a security campaign, a number of vehicles were checked in both Hervey Bay and Maryborough on Tuesday on the effectiveness of their security.



There were more than 730 vehicles checked, and of those, 85 were found to have security problems.



Police are reminding the public to make sure their vehicle is secured and locked.



"Thieves go window shopping too," a spokesperson said.



"Remember, lock it or risk losing it."



