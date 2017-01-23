Extreme UV index: what we can expect weather wise

WHAT a stunning day on the Fraser Coast today - but if you're going out into the sun don't forget to slip, slop, slap because there is an extreme UV index in place.

Hervey Bay can expect a top of 30 degrees on Monday with a partly cloudy day forecast.

The Bureau of Meteorology is predicting winds to reach 20-30 km/h in Hervey Bay and there is a high fire danger in place.

Top temps are expected to climb to 33 degrees by Wednesday with possible showers later in the week.

In Maryborough the conditions are very similar with a top of 30 forecast for Monday.

Maryborough's top temp for the week is expected to reach 36 degrees on Wednesday while the Wednesday minimum is only 19 degrees.