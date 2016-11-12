Extreme UV: Sizzling temps and weather ahead on Fraser Coast

This week Maryborough experienced it's hottest day for the year according to weatherzone.com.au with a steamy 37.4 on November 6.

THERE is an extreme UV index on the Fraser Coast over the weekend as we experience sizzling temps with thunderstorms predicted.

This week Maryborough experienced it's hottest day for the year according to weatherzone.com.au with a steamy 37.4 on November 6.

There isn't much relief ahead for the region.

If you're heading out over the weekend remember to slip, slop, slap as the extreme UV index is in place until Wednesday.

We can expect possible thunderstorms across the region over the weekend with a chance of rain on Monday.

Top temps for Maryborough are expected to reach 31 degrees on Saturday and 34 degrees on Sunday.

In Hervey Bay it is expected to be slightly cooler with 29 degrees forecast on Saturday and 31 degrees on Sunday.

How do you escape the heat? Join the discussion and tell us below.