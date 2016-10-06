FACEBOOK: This will change the way you shop forever

Online shopping is about to take a whole new direction.

DO you love shopping online?

You're a fan of GumTree and eBay and all those online outlets that mean just about anything is merely a click away?

Well, you're going to love this.

Facebook is launching its own buy and sell site, offering an alternative to online shopping and auction sites across the world.

Called Marketplace, it's essentially a formalised version of what people have been doing themselves - creating buy, swap sell sites and shopping or trading.

The Marketplace feature will display items for sale based on where you live and will also allow users to place items up to sale.

The site is expected to go live in the next few days.

The only downside? For now it will only be available via your Facebook smartphone app.

But the feature is expected to extend to computers in coming months.

Product manager Mary Ku said buying and selling on Facebook had grown greatly in recent years.

"More than 450 million people visit buy and sell groups each month - from families in a local neighbourhood to collectors around the world."