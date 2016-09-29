Police reveal grim reality of job: coming home never a given

WHEN police officers like Senior Sergeant Dan Willett go to work, there is no guarantee they will make it home after their shift.

To remember those who died on and off duty, and honour the officers who risk their lives every day, a National Police Remembrance Day service was held on Thursday morning.

REMEMBRANCE SERVICE: Candles lit to honour officers who died this year while on duty. Eliza Wheeler

For Snr Sgt Willett, who has served as a police officer for 39 years, the day holds a personal significance.

"I've personally known some officers who have died in the line of duty and some who have died outside the line of duty as well," Snr Sgt Willett said.

"It has some affect obviously; everybody deals with grief in different ways, however as a police and for family of police, there's a significant reason to be a police officer and staff member within the community."

During this years' service, held at the Hervey Bay Baptist Church in Nikenbah, the name of a Senior Constable who died in Maryborough while on duty was added to the National Police Memorial's Honour Roll.

Snr Const Henry James Fetherston died in 1885 after a horse riding accident and was buried in Maryborough.

Snr Const Fetherston joins Constable First Class Tony Greaves, who died on duty in 1991 after crashing his motorbike while on the way to escort an ambulance in Brisbane where he was working at the time.

REMEMBERED: Constable First Class Tony Greaves, from Maryborough, had dreams of being a detective when his life was cut short. Contributed

While giving his address during Thursday's service, Wide Bay Burnett District Superintendent Mark Stiles said the policing community hoped to never add another name to the honour roll.

"QPS has thousands of officers across the state performing their duties," Superintendent Stiles said.

"At the beginning of every shift, every officer faces uncertainty of what can and does occur."

REMEMBRANCE SERVICE: Wide Bay Burnett District Superintendent Mark Stiles giving the Commissioner's message. Eliza Wheeler

Superintendent Stiles thanked the Queensland community for their ongoing support of the service.