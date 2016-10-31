Families gather for Halloween festivities on Coast

Fraser Coast Artslink hosted a Halloween Party in the Scarness Park. Rosie Stefaniek, Kaylee Lipczynski and Billie Theuerkauf.

TODAY is Halloween - the most terrifying day on the annual calendar.

But festivities got off to a scary start on the weekend, with a Halloween party for kids held at Maryborough RSL on Friday night, a Halloween-themed blue light disco at Maryborough City Hall and a karaoke night at the Tinana Hotel.

Fraser Coast Artslink hosted a Halloween Party in the Scarness Park. Group members of Nefertiti Dance take time out to enjoy the other acts of the evening. Valerie Horton

Then on Saturday the Hervey Bay Hotel held an evening of Halloween-themed fun and yesterday a Halloween Party was held at Scarness Park.

Dozens of families attended the event, with organiser Liz Ainsley saying she was delighted with the turnout.

Fraser Coast Artslink hosted a Halloween Party in the Scarness Park. Lydia Shadvolt, Annabelle Whitmore, Laica Coles, Tyrell Bradford, LAchlan Bradford, and (back) Braidan Houliston. Valerie Horton

The event was held between 4pm and 8pm and included entertainment, activities and market stalls.

People of all ages attended, with most choosing to get dressed up in fun costumes, with one family even dressing up their pooch for the event.

Tonight the fun will continue, with many homes registered as being trick or treat friendly.

Register your house, and see the houses that are registered for trick-or- treaters, on the Wide Bay Houses Celebrating Halloween Facebook page.

Otherwise head to Mary Delicious to trick or treat between 5pm and 8pm.