Family of Granville man who lost house in fire thank public

Annie Perets
| 17th Jan 2017 11:31 AM Updated: 11:43 AM
The remains of a home in Granville after a fire gutted it in the early hours of January 12.
The remains of a home in Granville after a fire gutted it in the early hours of January 12.

THE daughter of the man who lost his home to a blaze in Granville last week, has thanked the Fraser Coast community.

Belinda Cousins has confirmed that her dad and his dog were indeed safe after the tragic event.

"My dad and I would like to thank all the emergency crews who worked tirelessly to ensure his safety and fought the fire that took hold of his home," she said.

"Thank you doesn't even measure the gratitude we have for all that you did.

"To all the people who have offered help, thank you for your kindness; we are going through the motions to start the clean-up."

Ms Cousin posted her words of gratitude in the Maryborough Community Facebook group.

The flame emerged at about 4am on January 12 at the Granville address, and quickly spread throughout the house.

"It was hard to see it up in flames but the most important thing is he got out safe and sound," Ms Cousins said.

"He got out in just a pair of shorts and with his dog.

"Everything else was lost in the fire."

Ms Cousins said the desire of community members to help was overwhelming.

"We have shed many tears with everyone's gestures," she said.

