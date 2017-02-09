Family living near Tinana roadworks given eviction letter

Bruce Highway roadworks at Tinana - resident Michael Jesse outside his house opposite the new highway off ramp that runs into Iindah Road West. He has witnessed many vehicles trying to enter the highway the wrong way in an attempt to head south.

AN eviction letter has been sent to the family who have been told their home will be demolished as the Tinana interchange roadworks continue.

The State Government is purchasing the home, situated only 14m away from a new off-ramp, and the family have until March 31 to get out or legal action will be taken.

While the Jesse family knew this letter was coming, it still feels surreal for them and they fear they will become homeless.

"We can't rent because we breed birds, I don't know what we're going to do."

Mr Jesse's parents have already forked out $40,000 in legal costs which is coming out of the money given to the family from the government for their home.

Mr Jesse said the letter explains they must remove all their personal items and assets and leave.

The family is still trying to fight the case which goes back to the land court on March 17.

"It is a battle my parents are slowly starting to lose hope in," Mr Jesse said.

He says they haven't been given sufficient money to buy another house.