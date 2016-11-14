Family trampoline goes up in the air during storms

Danyelle Duggan saw her children's trampoline fly through the air during yesterday's storms.

DANYELLE Duggan recalls the moment of shock at seeing her children's favourite Christmas present fly through the air during Sunday's storms.

The Dundathu resident snapped photos of their trampoline wrapped around a tree, following wild winds and hail that smashed the Fraser Coast.

Ms Duggan was one of the hundreds of locals caught up in the storms, which saw almost 2500 homes around the Tinana area left without power.

"The wind just picked it up, and it just bounced through the air. There was a bit of fear where it was going to land," she said.

"The kids were sitting by watching their Christmas present from last year fly through the air."

But despite the ordeal, no-one was injured, with the family acting quickly to move their cars under cover when word of the storms came through.

"We'd been in Hervey Bay for the day, and my father-in-law said he'd just had a massive storm reach him at Maryborough; he said there was a lot of hail and the wind was crazy," Ms Duggan said.

"We made sure the cars were under cover, and 5 minutes later it all came down.

"We had some branches down - one hit my son's window - and some roof tins flying down the driveway. Other than that, we were very lucky.

"As for the trampoline; hopefully Santa is generous this year."

Nearly 1000 properties are still without power and some may not be reinstated until 4pm on Monday.