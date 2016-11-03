A famous British band is performing in Hervey Bay tonight

TWO top bands are performing at Hervey Bay's Beach House Hotel this month.



Tonight British rock legends The Troggs will take to the stage as part of their Wild Thing 50th anniversary tour.



Their most famous songs include Wild Thing, With a Girl Like You and Love is All Around, all of which sold more than a million copies.



Wild Thing is ranked 257 on Rolling Stone Magazine's 500 Greatest Songs of All Time.



The Troggs are also seen as being a highly influential band, influencing other performers with their brand of rock music, including Iggy Pop and The Ramones.



The current members of the band include Chris Allen on lead vocals, replacing Reg Presley who died in 2012, Chris Britton on guitar and backing vocals, Pete Lucas on bass and backing vocals and Dave Maggs on drums.



Tickets to the show will cost $45 and are available at the hotel now.



Then on November 12, Australia's beloved pop group Mental as Anything will perform at the hotel.



Their hits include several Australian top 10 singles, including If You Leave Me, Can I Come Too, Too Many Times, Live it Up and Rock and Roll Music.



The current line-up includes Martin Plaza, Greedy Smith, Jacob Cook, Martin Cilia and James Gillard.



Tickets to the event will cost $25 and are available from the hotel now. To find out more, call 4196 9366.

