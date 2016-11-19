Famous didgeridoo player to play at Fraser Coast markets

Internationally recognised artist Tommy Crow will be at the Nikenbah Markets for one Saturday only. The Alice Springs painter is known for his stick figure work, in the rock art style.

SINCE he was only 15-years-old, Tommy Crow has been adept at telling stories through music.

The world-renowned Didgeridoo player and artist, who has toured almost nine countries with his craft, will perform at the Nikenbah markets this weekend.

Mr Crow, who uses the instrument to highlight Indigenous culture and give people an insight into their way of life, said this weekend would be "the one and only time” people get to see me.

"I love telling stories through music; the didgeridoo helps people to be aware of Aboriginal culture,” he said.

"It's all about the connection to the land, to mother nature. It's like a healing instrument.”

"I draw that energy from the land.”

The Nikenbah Markets run from 6am-noon on Sunday.