Fancy winning a prize at a cost of 50 cents?

Hervey Bay Local Ambulance Committee Goods Wheel - A deserving win - Robert Garland has supported the wheel for at least 25 years.

SCARNESS Stage has been coming alive every night for the Local Ambulance Committee Goods Wheel.

If you have not had a chance to go yet, the event will continue to run until January 9.

How it works is every night, tickets are sold at a cost of 50 cents each.

Then, the wheel gets spun from 7pm. The winning ticket holders get to choose a prize.

Prizes include toys, electrical goods, fishing, camping and gardening items, homewares, manchester and kitchen wares, dinner sets, scooters and skateboards, auto items, eskies and more.

All losing tickets go into the draw to win the major prize of a hooded gas barbecue.

Raised funds will go towards purchasing auxiliary patient care equipment for the Hervey Bay Ambulance station.

The wheel is a tradition of more than 60 years.