Fashionistas frock up for Torbanlea Picnic Races

FASCINATING: Model Jess in a Pink Ruby design dress with a White Willow Designs fascinator from Pure Perfection at Urangan Marina.

LEATHER won't just be confined to the saddles at the Torbanlea Picnic Races on the weekend.

It's making its trackside debut in the form of fascinator.

Leather and lace fascinators are in vogue this spring as fashionistas from around the region trot to the shops to get their race day outfits.

Owner of Pure Perfection at Urangan Deonnie Whitaker said navy and burgundy were the hot colours of the season with floral prints and lots of gold and pewter.

Short and fitted styles as well as foil prints and vintage looks for the blokes may also get race goers across the fashion finish line.

If you haven't got your outfit for the big race on Saturday don't panic - lots of people don't.

"We have lots of last minute shoppers for race days," Deonnie said.

When it comes to fascinators, you can spend anywhere from $55 right through to $185 for a custom made design to suit your frock.

Hervey Bay models show off some of the fascinators in vogue this season.

When it comes to race day fashion Deonnie's best advice for the field is avoid white and wear comfortable shoes.

"We usually have a hot day and a storm but it's more fun in the mud," Deonnie said with a laugh.

TORBANLEA PICNIC RACES

EVENT: Gates open at 9am and racing starts at 9.30am. Wide Bay Water Wood Chop from 10am. Foot races for the kids with prizes and tug-of-war throughout the day. Fashions of the field from 12noon. Cup presentations later in the day.

COST: $10 for general admin, children under 14 are free