Fears for future of our aquifer supply: letter

NATIONAL CONCERNS: Australians have taken to the streets to protect the country's underground water supplies for future generations.

WITH Blue Energy now looking for buyers so they can commence gas mining in our region, the pro-fracking people are starting to voice their knowledge of technology, and they are entitled to have their say.

And what they repeatedly say is "in the last couple of years new technologies have made fracking safe”.

Then they quote "up-to-date reports” and name technologies, perhaps assuming nobody will check.

Well, I have checked, and look what I found.

Two American reports named showed that thermal treatment of reclaimed fracking water had a high cost, generated a concentrated brine that needed disposal, had a potential for scaling and may need de-mineralisation before it could be beneficially re-used.

Additionally, water quality cannot be guaranteed on a day-to-day basis, (and this appears to be the best of the treatment methods).

So for those farmers filling their dams and watering their crops, there is no guarantee that the water doesn't contain contaminants.

The California Council on science and Technology report (Nov 2015) states: "Recovered water” put into aquifers used for drinking, agriculture and other uses by humans could expose us to unsafe concentrations of toxic compounds. Reactions may be toxic, persistent or bio-accumulative.

Current testing of water is not sufficient to guarantee clean water.

There is possible exposure for farmworker and animals and it could lead to exposure through the food chain.

Other methods of disposal risk contamination of air and groundwaters. Risks are air pollutants, groundwater and soil contamination, resulting in food chain exposure to all life.

Last weekend at a community meeting at Burrum Heads, a man claimed that Blue Energy would be using a safe technology here "LWP”.

I checked again.

The LWP technology simply means the use of fly ash, a waste product from coal-powered electricity stations, mixed with sand to keep the fractured earth and rock open until the gas is retrieved.

Its major benefit is that it's readily available and cheaper than bauxite or clay which are normally used.

Hmm, doesn't sound safer or even safe to me.

KERRY HARRISON,

Howard