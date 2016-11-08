32°
News

Fed-up ratepayers will eyeball errant Council

Blake Antrobus
| 8th Nov 2016 5:00 AM
Fraser Coast Regional Council - first official meeting in the Maryborough Council Chambers. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle
Fraser Coast Regional Council - first official meeting in the Maryborough Council Chambers. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle Alistair Brightman

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

COMMUNITY tensions with the Fraser Coast Regional Council appear to have reached a boiling point, with a community protest organised for Wednesday's council meeting.

The announcement comes following the release of the advisor's report into the council finding numerous instances of "dysfunctionality” and the revelation that mayor Chris Loft accessed the email account of chief executive officer Lisa Desmond without her knowledge.

But the protestors are calling for the removal of Ms Desmond as the CEO, or the removal of the entire council should their demands not be met. Organiser Michael Weekes said there was clear evidence of a toxic relationship between the pair.

"We need to recognise that the mayor is the elected representative and the CEO is a staff member,” he said.

"It's clearly two ways here; Chris Loft has clearly got faults in his management style and ability to build consensus, but whatever you think of the mayor's failings and he is still the elected representative on a mandate.”

Mr Weekes believes that it's unlikely they will be able to rebuild their relationship, given the serious history between the pair and the issues emerging during the local government election.

But he identified more issues with the council, highlighting the "bitterness” between councillors and stating that "the community have had enough.”

"The campaign was very negative and got quite ugly - it's no surprise they can't work together,” he said.

"They've had professional mediators and they've not been able to rebuilt the relationship - so if a mediator can't help them rebuild then they're a bit of a lost cause.

"Clearly there's no communication either way between parties...unless it improves the only result is that one or the other will be going to clear the decks a little bit and start a new relationship.”

He said "hundreds” were expected to turn up for the protest on Wednesday.

Communication between Cr Loft and Ms Desmond was identified in the Advisor's report as the "single biggest issue the council continues to face”, with the nature of email exchanges "inconsistent with furthering a professional working relationship.”

Ms Desmond was contacted for comment by the Chronicle.

Following the tabling of the report, Deputy Premier Jackie Trad said the government was prepared to act if the situation continued to deteriorate.

"Local government representatives...(need to) put the community interests ahead of childish squabbling and indulgent, egotistical behaviour,” she said last week.

Fraser Coast Chronicle
Public asked to keep clear of the Groyne

Public asked to keep clear of the Groyne

FRASER Coast Regional Council is carrying out work at the Margaret St Groyne in Urangan.

Fed-up ratepayers will eyeball errant Council

Fraser Coast Regional Council - first official meeting in the Maryborough Council Chambers. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle

Community frustrations with Council have hit a boiling point.

Hearing provider shines at business awards

Australia Hearing Hervey Bay and Maryborough staff at the Fraser Coast Business and Tourism awards on November 5.

The awards were held on November 5.

Council clears blocked pipes

FRASER Coast Regional Council is carrying out work at the Margaret St Groyne in Urangan.

The work involves removing sand from blocked pipes.

Local Partners

Hearing provider shines at business awards

AUSTRALIAN Hearing Hervey Bay and Maryborough won the award for Best Health Provider at the Fraser Coast Business and Tourism awards.

Machines added to ward will help kids breathe better

Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service General Manager of Family and Community Stephen Bell (middle) receives one of the two new Airvo machines from Toogum and District RSL's Ken Higgins and Bar Fly's Ken Stanton.

The equipment makes it easier to clear airways.

Animal liberation group follows circus to Ipswich

Lennon Brothers Circus has set up camp in Caloundra and lion trainer, Mohammed Jritlou, gave the Daily an inside tour to meet some of the animals he cares for. Mohammed with some of his performing pooches. Photo: Brett Wortman / Sunshine Coast Daily

Animal Liberation Queensland will protest at the site tomorrow

If it's craft you're after, get along to this event

Craftfest kicks off today.

It's an event that is greatly anticipated every year.

Seven places to watch the Melbourne Cup on the Fraser Coast

Melbourne Cup.

Enjoy a glass of bubbly and pic a winner.

Tools down as The Block teams deliver final rooms

Tools down as The Block teams deliver final rooms

JULIA and Sasha finish on a high with perfect kitchen.

Prince Harry's model dates

Prince Harry's dating schedule has been quite impressive lately

Mel Gibson 'screws up' as a parent

Mel Gibson says he hopes he does a good job most of the time

Kendall Jenner's sleep paralysis

Kendall Jenner is suffering from sleep paralysis.

REVIEW: The Walking Dead continues to plumb new depths

Dwight Is involved in the torture of Daryl in The Walking Dead.

The Walking Dead makes for distressing viewing.

Geri Horner's daughter to choose sibling's name

Geri Horner is letting her daughter choose her baby name.

Comedy helping Oswalt cope with wife's death

Patton Oswalt says comedy is helping him to cope

ALL OFFERS PRESENTED

16 Kingston Close, Wondunna 4655

House 4 2 2 $470,000

OWNER LOOKING FOR OFFERS TODAY THIS IS LIVING 1/2 ACRE IN TOWN This could be your chance to own a "big" 1/2 an acre + great side access on both sides. 4 generous...

When Location Counts

162 Torquay Road, Scarness 4655

House 3 1 1 Auction

3 x bedrooms Single garage Side access to workshop/shed 619m2 block 2 Streets from beach

STYLE QUALITY VALUE

10 Lady Nelson Drive, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

THIS ONE OWNER HOME REPRESENTS, STYLE QUALITY VALUE ARE YOU LOOKING FOR A HOME THAT HAS, andbull; 4 BEDROOMS + 2 BATHROOMS? andbull; 2 LOUNGING AREAS...

THIS MUST BE SEEN!!!

11 Lygon Court, Urraween 4655

House 5 3 2 Auction in...

5 Spacious bedrooms plus ensuite Large living areas Timber floors High ceilings Water views Shed Large home ideal for dual family 1045 m2 Block Book an inspection...

Owners committed to sell

11 Carolyn Street, Dundowran Beach 4655

House 4 1 4 Auction in...

What a find this home is. It provides a lifestyle designed to offer the very best in coastal living. This is a contemporary low set house on an 800m2 block close...

Beautiful Home

Lot 26 Bronte Place, Urraween 4655

House 3 2 2 Submit an Offer

3 bedroom + study 2 bathroom, ensuite off main bedroom Open plan family/dining area Separate lounge/media room Double lock up garage with internal access Large...

HUGE HOME ON DOUBLE BLOCK

53 Oleander, Kawungan 4655

House 4 2 5 Auction in...

Opportunity knocks for the astute home owner or investor with this large family home on a double block. Coming onto the market for the first time boasting 4 large...

HIDING IN PLAIN SIGHT

6 Ungowa Avenue, Pialba 4655

House 3 2 2 Auction in...

Are you seeking a low maintenance GEM that's close and handy to everything in town? This incredible 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home, has just what you're after. Don't...

WELL PRESENTED HOME IN SOUGHT AFTER LOCATION

37 Anchorage Circuit, Point Vernon 4655

House 4 2 2 $309,000

Well laid out 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in a quiet location. The main bedroom has an ensuite and includes a ceiling fan and built in robe. The kitchen and large...

STOP and SMELL THE FLOWERS

6 Bayrise Drive, Urangan 4655

House 3 2 2 Auction in...

Set on a huge 1383m2 allotment with welcoming established trees, manicured lawns and colourful gardens, this neat and tidy three bedroom, two bathroom home...

REVEALED: Inside Sunshine Coast's first legal brothel

The Coast's only brothel, Scarlet Harem is up for sale.

If you missed the open for inspection check it out here

Off the plan buyers told to fork out extra for their home

Buyer is being asked for an extra $50,000 for his home

REVEALED: Massive $350m development to boost region

Waterlea will have a district park for residents and visitors.

Residential project could house entire population of Oakey

Hi-diddly-ho neighborino! 'Simpsons House' for rent

QUIRKY: The ad for a Lumeah Dr Mount Coolum home for rent has used a unique method.

Don't have a cow man but time's running out if you want to live here

Imagine living in the Whitsundays rent free

FREE RENT: Ray White Whitsunday principal Mark Beale standing outside the Jubilee Pocket property, which the owner has offered rent-free to a struggling family.

Local man offers hope for a struggling family.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!