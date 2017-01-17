Feedback for M'boro Skate Park under review: Council

Feedback on the Anzac Skate Park in Maryborough is being reviewed by the Fraser Coast Regional Council.

THE Fraser Coast Regional Council has started reviewing community feedback on the Anzac Skate Park in Maryborough, following extensive consultation undertaken last year.

Consultation for the park design began in September 2016 and continued until January 2017, with more than 50 Maryborough skaters taking part in the draft review process.

Councillor Daniel Sanderson, who holds the portfolio for Youth and City Precinct Development, said the Fraser Coast Regional Council will proceed with funding allocations once the design was finalised.

"Council will now review the feedback to ensure plans reflect community and Council expectations," he said.

"Once the plans are finalised Council will be able to allocate funds towards the project and apply for grants to build the project."

A community presentation and workshop on the project will be held on February 1 at the Brolga Theatre, to ensure the design reflects community need and user requirements.

Representatives from renowned skate park designers Convic will also attend, councillor Paul Truscott confirmed.

"Convic...are global leaders in skate park design and youth space solutions. The group has created more than 700 action sports facilities around the world," Cr Truscott said.