POLICE have charged a 20-year-old Maryborough woman with assault of a taxi driver.

It is alleged that about 12.10am on January 1 the female passenger exited a taxi and assaulted the driver by punching him in the face.

The man subsequently contacted police, and upon arrival they found the woman nearby where she was arrested and charged with assault.

She is due to appear in the Maryborough Magistrates Court on January 24.