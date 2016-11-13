33°
"I just cried": Family house flattened by fierce storms

Annie Perets
| 14th Nov 2016 6:22 AM Updated: 8:19 AM
TAKEN OUT: An old house on a property in North Aramara was flattened after Saturday night's storms. The house was not lived in but had sentimental value to the family.
TAKEN OUT: An old house on a property in North Aramara was flattened after Saturday night's storms. The house was not lived in but had sentimental value to the family. Contributed

A HOUSE that was in a family for decades was completely flattened when Saturday night's storms shook the region.

Located in North Aramara, west of Maryborough, the house once belonged to Kerri Willmott's husband's grandfather.

"It wasn't liveable, but sentimental stuff was in there, and memories," she said.

Ms Willmott wasn't actually home at the time of the storm, but arrived the next day to a tragic sight.

"I just cried... I was really upset," she said.

"The door of our actual house was blown over, water had come through the front door into the lounge room, leaves were splattered on the roof... it must have been a real force.

"It's hard to fathom."

 

The fierce weather returned again on Sunday, in a new form. Hailstones the size of golf balls poured from the sky accompanied by heavy winds. It was a winter wonderland for parts of Maryborough as the hail turned fields and backyards completely white.

The hailstones and weather over Saturday and Sunday left a path of destruction with trees across roads, sheds ripped apart, cars damaged and powerlines brought down.

Guests of Maryborough's Ned Kelly's Motel were left terrified as the hail pelted down smashing through glass windows into their rooms. The Motel owner Sara Laycock said about 15 of the motel's windows were smashed.

"There was broken glass everywhere," she said.

"The hail left holes in the windows."

The head of the Fraser Coast's Disaster Management Group Rolf Light said Fraser Coast Regional Council crews will continue to clean-up the damage today.

He estimates thousands of trees have been brought down or damaged from the weekend event.

"I've never seen anything like it," Cr Light said.

"The road was covered in several spots."

During Saturday's storm, it was the areas of North Bauple, Glenwood and North Aramara most hit by its ferocity.

Topics:  editors picks fraser coast ses storm storm damage wild weather

