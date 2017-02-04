35°
Fight for rural aid and pubfest crown

4th Feb 2017 11:40 AM
IN THE SPIRIT: Sharon Bulmer, Jan and Darryl Wieland and Janice Peterson from Maryborough at the Aussie Hotel at the 2016 World Greatest Pubfest.
IN THE SPIRIT: Sharon Bulmer, Jan and Darryl Wieland and Janice Peterson from Maryborough at the Aussie Hotel at the 2016 World Greatest Pubfest. Alistair Brightman

APRIL 30 is the day Maryborough intends to win back the world pub crawl record, narrowly wrested from Australia by Kansas City three years ago with a margin of only 167.

Kansas City narrowly beat Maryborough's record in 2013, when 4885 Missourians had a drink at 10 pubs to seize the pub crawl crown from Australia.

Maryborough's quirky annual festival is famed for colourful costumes and vibrant atmosphere, raising funds for charity and highlighting the city's historic pubs.

The 12th annual pub crawl this year will raise funds for Rural Aid with a green theme.

Non-alcoholic as well as alcoholic drinks are stamped along the 10-pub route.

On the Labor weekend crawl this year, $3000 cash prizes will be given away: $1000 draw for completed cards; $1000 for best costumes for team of five or more; $500 for team of under five; $500 for best individual.

Friend of the Brolga benefit from a new stop at the theatre on the 2017 Maryborough pub crawl, which will be held to 10 venues on a more streamlined route.

Rotary's charity bar will move to the Negus car park facing Ellena Street. Making up the other eight pubs are the Carriers Arms, Carlton, Central, Criterion, Federal, Old Sydney, Post Office and Royal.

Maryborough Pub Fest Committee chairman Brendan Heit said winning back the record had been difficult for the last couple of years because of the changing public holiday weekends in Queensland and some confusion over focus.

"With Queen's Birthday gone from June we had to switch to Labor Day but that caught people unawares."

Maryborough entered the Guinness Book of Records with the world's biggest pub crawl in 2005. In 2009 it regained its status with 4718 registered crawlers, smashing by 1555 the record set three months earlier by New York.

London briefly seized the pub crawl title with 2278 drinkers registering at 10 pubs in 2006 but Maryborough roared back the following year to eclipse that by 573.

Now Kansas City and 167 crawlers stand between it and the right to wear the pub crawl crown.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  maryborough pubfest rural aid australia

